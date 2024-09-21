Power outages affecting Travelers. Princess Juliana Airport Power Outage | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SIMPSON BAY-AIRPORT) - In a concerning turn of events, Princess Juliana International Airport has once again been left in darkness, leaving travellers stranded and creating a negative experience for those visiting our beautiful island, the United Peoples Party (UP) said in a press statement on Saturday afternoon. "This recurring issue has raised serious questions about the reliability of our electrical supply and the maintenance of the airport’s infrastructure," the statement says.

Member of Parliament Omar Ottley has publicly questioned whether the recent failure of the airport's generator was a result of frequent power outages or lack of maintenance. “This situation is unacceptable,” Ottley stated. “The airport is the first point of contact for many travellers arriving in St. Maarten, and being without electricity not only disrupts operations but also tarnishes our country’s reputation as a tourist destination.”

The impact of these outages extends beyond the inconvenience of delayed flights and disrupted operations. It creates a negative traveller experience that could deter future visitors from choosing St. Maarten as their destination.

“We need to ensure that our infrastructure is equipped to handle the demands placed upon it,” Ottley continued. “I urge the government and GEBE to take immediate action to address these ongoing issues.