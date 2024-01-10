Power to Critical Locations Lost including Government Building | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - In the early morning (today, January 10, 2024), a distribution feeder cable that provides power to critical locations, including the Government Administration Building, NV GEBE Offices, and various areas in the Philipsburg region, experienced a trip.

At the same time, the alarm system connected to the High-Tension system also tripped, which unfortunately failed to alert the operators at the Power Plant.

Upon detecting the issue, NV GEBE Operators swiftly initiated the response protocol and mobilized a specialized response team, experienced technicians and high-tension crew members. The team promptly located the fault on the feeder cable and isolated the affected areas, enabling immediate commencement of repair work.

To minimize any further disruptions, a contingency plan was implemented to provide alternate distribution feeder cable power supply to the affected clients. Power is currently being supplied through the alternate distribution feeder cable to ensure continuous service until the main issue is resolved.

"We recognize the importance of uninterrupted power supply to our clients, particularly key establishments like the Government Administration Building," said Mr. Troy Washington, Interim Manager of NV GEBE. "Our dedicated technicians and high-tension crew are diligently working to identify and rectify the issue, ensuring the restoration of normal operations as quickly as possible.”

NV GEBE is committed to transparency and will provide regular updates on the progress of the repair work. The safety and satisfaction of our clients remain our top priority.