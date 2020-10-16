Prefecture declares a state of health emergency for Saint-Martin as of Saturday | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SAINT-MARTIN (MARIGOT) – Due to the spread of the Covid-19 epidemic, a state of health emergency is declared from Saturday 17 October 2020 at 00:00 throughout the French side the Prefecture announced on Friday.

The Prefecture of St. Bartholomew and Saint-Martin invites all economic actors and citizens to take note of the following measures: meetings or activities of more than six (6) people on public roads or in places open to the public are prohibited – Private parties are prohibited in establishments receiving the public – in bars and restaurants, guests will be limited to six (6) per table and the names of guests must be registered – Rule of 4m2 per person in high-traffic areas – Strengthening telework in business and in government where possible – At home it is recommended to limit family or friendly meetings to up to six (6) people and to wear a mask on this occasion.

These measures are taken to deal with the resurgence of the epidemic in our territories. The Prefecture calls on the entire population to respect them and to be civil.