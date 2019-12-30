Preparations underway for New Year’s Great Bay Fireworks Display to Ring in 2020 | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

PORT ST. MAARTEN – Another year will be coming to an end with the next 72-hours and preparations are well underway by Port St. Maarten who will be sponsoring the 2019-2020 New Year’s Fireworks display in Great Bay. At 12 midnight on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, the ringing in of 2020 a new decade begins with a bang.

This year’s Fireworks event in Great Bay will be the 14th edition since Port St. Maarten has been supporting the country’s largest fireworks display for public enjoyment and to ring in the New Year.

Port St. Maarten Management would like to celebrate with the entire community with the end of the year fireworks display. Cruise tourism has seen a remarkable recovery since December 2017 when the country closed off that year with 1,237,760 returning to more than 1.5 million in 2018 and is set to be over that amount again at the end of 2019.

“We recognize that the country is still going through challenges, but we look forward to 2020 with confidence and of the many opportunities that lay ahead. 2019 marked Port St. Maarten celebrating 55-years of cruise.

“We are very confident for the future and we will continue to work diligently with all stakeholders and our cruise partners to make 2020 another positive year for cruise.

“Port St. Maarten extends an open invitation to all residents and visitors to come out on December 31st to Philipsburg to watch the fireworks and mark the opening of a new year and new decade. Lets all celebrate and look forward to the New Year with confidence,” Port St. Maarten Management said on Sunday.

The Maritime Department of Port St. Maarten hereby makes known that there will be a restricted area in Great Bay for marine traffic called the ‘restricted area’ on Tuesday, December 31.

The restricted area is where the New Year’s Fireworks display will take place from a barge.

The ‘restricted area’ is 250 meters all around the barge which means vessels not participating in the event are not allowed in this area during the fireworks display which will be midnight on Tuesday, December 31, 2019.

The measure is necessary for the safety of mariners and all involved with the organization of this event.

For vessels regularly anchored or on a mooring, your cooperation for having the area clear is appreciated for the aforementioned timeframe.

Port St. Maarten vessels will be on hand to assist keeping vessels clear of the ‘restricted area.’

The Maritime Department of Port St. Maarten thanks everybody for their cooperation and wishes all mariners a Happy New Year.

