Preparations Underway to Celebrate 16th Cultural Ancestral Emancipation Day | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (EMILIO WILSON PARK) - Victory-Over-Injustice-Consciously- Eliminating- Silence VOICES Foundation Commemorates its 16th Cultural Ancestral Emancipation Day Celebration event at the Emilio Wilson Park on Wednesday July 1, 2026

Under the theme “Education is Our Foundation” VOICES will be honoring our retired teachers (70+). As we honor our Ancestors and celebrate the journey from emancipation to empowerment, we salute, pay special tribute and say thank you to our retired teachers (70+), whose wisdom, dedication and compassionate heart have help shape generations.

Come out and enjoy local food, drinks, arts and craft. Not forgetting the goodies for the children all which will be on sale from our vendors.

It’s a family fun day so bring your blankets and enjoy each other. Free entrance the park opens at 12pm the general public is invited

The Honoring Ceremony will be from 4:00pm-5:30pm. We will be entertained by our very own Dj Pebbels, Cultural Glamour Dancers. So tell Sue to tell Paul and tell them all we will be celebrating VOICES Cultural Ancestral Emancipation Day at the Emilio Wilson Park on Wednesday July 1 with the Honoring of our Retired Teachers (70+) says VOICES President and Founder Ms. Nkosazana Illis.