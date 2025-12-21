Preparations Underway to Ring in 2026 in Great Bay. Mariners Advised to Adhere to Exclusion Zone | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

PORT ST. MAARTEN – Port St. Maarten Group (PSG) is excited to announce that preparations are underway for the spectacular year-end fireworks display over Great Bay, a highlight of the country’s New Year’s celebrations at midnight on Wednesday, December 31.

PSG is thrilled to bring the New Years Fireworks display once again to the community and stakeholders for a night of fun and celebration while ringing in the new year 2026.

To ensure the safety of all participants and spectators, maritime regulations mandate that a strict safety exclusion zone of 250 meters be established and maintained around the fireworks launch platform (barge) as of Wednesday, December 31, 2025, at 11:00 AM until midnight.

Accordingly, Port St. Maarten management is issuing an advisory to all mariners, boaters and marinas who currently have vessels anchored or moored in Great Bay to make preparations for the aforementioned.

PSG encourages everyone to enjoy a safe and joyful New Year’s celebration with family and friends at the Great Bay Fireworks display on Wednesday, December 31, the company stated.

PSG Management wishes the entire community a safe, healthy, and prosperous 2026.

Fireworks display in Great Bay. (file photo)