Preps Underway for the 32nd edition of the Monaco Yacht Show | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Destination Hub Sint Maarten - Anguilla, renowned for its exceptional offerings in the luxury tourism industry, is thrilled to announce its return to the prestigious Monaco Yacht Show (MYS). Building upon the resounding success of last year's collaboration, this year's participation promises to be even more impressive as Destination Hub Sint Maarten - Anguilla secures its place within the exhibition.



The Monaco Yacht Show is scheduled to take place from September 27th – 30th, an esteemed international event dedicated to the world of superyachts, serves as the perfect platform for showcasing the unparalleled beauty and offerings of Sint Maarten and Anguilla. The collaboration between these two iconic destinations, alongside key partners such as Yacht Club Port de Plaisance (YCPDP), Dutch Sint Maarten Tourism Bureau, Anguilla Tourism Board, Palapa Marina, Port St. Maarten, Delta Petroleum and supported by St. Maarten Maritime Affairs, has proven to be a winning formula, captivating yacht enthusiasts, industry professionals, and visitors alike.



"We are thrilled to once again join forces with MYS, our partnership last year surpassed all expectations, and this year, we are taking it a step further by showcasing our offerings from within the exhibition itself”, said Sharrita Mills - Director of Sales and Marketing, YCPDP. We believe this presents an excellent opportunity to engage with a discerning audience and highlight the unique experiences that the destinations have to offer", Sharrita Mills added



Visitors to the Destination Hub Sint Maarten - Anguilla exhibition at MYS can expect a remarkable experience, featuring a seminar, exclusive presentations, breathtaking visuals, and personal interactions with the destination's representatives. MYS will welcome over 600 exhibitors, including yacht designers, builders, brokers, and service providers making their debut in front of an audience of over 30,000 trade visitors, creating the perfect platform for industry members.

On behalf of the Anguilla Tourist Board, “we are proud to be in partnership with Yacht Club Port De Plaisance and a part of the Destination Hub once again” said Kenroy Herbert, Chairman of the Anguilla Tourist Board.

The collaboration signifies the shared commitment to excellence in the luxury tourism sector. By harnessing the synergy between these industry leaders, all partners involved aim to create lasting impressions and forge valuable connections.

Yacht Club Port De Plaisance management would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all their committed partners as they continue to showcase the destinations as the leading yachting capital of the Caribbean!