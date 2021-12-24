President Daniel Gibbs Christmas 2021 Message | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SAINT-MARTIN (MARIGOT) – President of the Collectivite of Saint-Martin Daniel Gibbs released his 2021 Christmas Season message on Friday evening: "My dear fellow citizens,

After an eventful year, we are entering a gentler time of the year. May the holiday season bring each of you peace, joyful times and many pleasant memories shared with family and friends.

2021 has been a trying year. Firstly, like the rest of the world, we are facing an unprecedented health crisis with the Covid19 virus.

Secondly, because in Saint-Martin more than elsewhere, we have already experienced great hardship.

But the hardest part is now behind us.

Today, we are in a new dynamic phase of construction and development that should benefit our Saint-Martin people.

Despite the administrative delays that have constrained us, we are moving forward,

Saint-Martin is moving forward and progressing every day.

We have achieved great things together and today, our destination is able to accommodate its visitors.

I want to thank those who always show kindness to the others, who keep a positive attitude and strive every day to innovate and build a more welcoming, pride and prosperous Saint-Martin.

This is crucial because tourism is our main source of income.

This sector of activity must be preserved at all costs and developed in a collective effort.

We have a unique asset: tourists love Saint-Martin and are loyal to it.

They always come back to the Friendly Island. It is an opportunity that we must seize!

We have more visitors this year and we should be grateful to see tourism flourish again on our island.

Tourism must benefit to everyone, because it generates jobs, and give direct and indirect benefits for all our businesses.

It is also with the promotion of our touristic destination that we will be able to work more efficiently on the diversification of our local economy.

I hope that tourism can benefit everyone, because it generates jobs, and of direct and indirect benefits for Saint-Martin businesses.

Je souhaite que le tourisme profite à tous, car il est générateur d'emplois, et de bénéfices directs et indirects pour les entreprises martiniquaises.

I hope that tourism can benefit everyone, as it generates jobs, and of direct and indirect benefits for Saint-Martin businesses.

Je souhaite que le tourisme profite à tous, car il est générateur d'emplois, et de bénéfices directs et indirects pour les entreprises martiniquaises.

Impossible de charger les résultats complets

Réessayer

Nouvel essai…

Nouvel essai…

The social tensions in the recent months remind us the importance to pursue our efforts in support of our youth in a constant, respectful and constructive dialogue.

in a constant, respectful and constructive dialogue.

dans un dialogue constant, respectueux et constructif.

in a constant dialogue, respectful and constructive.

dans un dialogue constant, respectueux et constructif.

Impossible de charger les résultats complets

Réessayer

Nouvel essai…

Nouvel essai…

A bright and daring youth who no longer hesitates to go abroad for training and return qualified and experienced.

But there’s also a part of our youth who is suffering and struggling to find its place in this society which prizes achievements and is conditioned by profit, materialism and the cult of appearance.

It is first of all for our young people in difficulty that we are putting in place different supporting mechanisms which will, I sincerely hope, reach those who need them most.

Dear Parents,

I know the difficulties you face on a daily basis,

You play crucial role in the success of your children.

Without you and the education you will be able to provide, the institutions on their own could not rise to this great challenge which we must solve together.

Our children need a family environment, rules of conduct and above all, support at all times.

Education changes everything and in this department, responsibilities are shared.

Everyone must do their part.

Beyond this realistic but sincere message,

I wish you a happy holiday season. May you share this well-deserved truce with your loved ones.

Let’s continue working collectively for a peaceful, happy and prosperous future.

Let’s not allow disagreements divide us,

Saint-Martin is blessed to have many communities cohabit in harmony,

It is a unique wealth that we have managed to preserve up to now and that we must continue to protect and cherish.

The pride of being different should not prevent the happiness of being together !

the pride of being different should not prevent the happiness of being together

la fierté d'être différent ne doit pas empêcher le bonheur d'être ensemble

pride in being different shouldn't prevent the happiness of being together

la fierté d'être différent ne doit pas empêcher le bonheur d'être ensemble

Impossible de charger les résultats complets

Réessayer

Nouvel essai…

Nouvel essai…

As the great American business leader, Henry Ford, once said: “Coming together is the beginning. Keeping together is progress. Working together is success.”

I wish you a Merry Christmas with kindness, respect and solidarity,

I wish you all a Merry Christmas in kindness, respect and solidarity,

Je vous souhaite à tous un joyeux Noël dans la bienveillance, le respect et la solidarité,

I wish all of you a Merry Christmas in kindness, respect and solidarity,

Je vous souhaite à tous un joyeux Noël dans la bienveillance, le respect et la solidarité,

Impossible de charger les résultats complets

Réessayer

Nouvel essai…

Nouvel essai…

Impossible de charger les résultats complets

Réessayer

Nouvel essai…

Nouvel essai…

I have a special thought for those who are going through difficult times.

May the spirit of Christmas bring you joy, peace and love.

Take care of yourselves,

Take care of each other,

Merry Christmas

May God bless Saint-Martin."