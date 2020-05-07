President Gibbs appeals to CCISM and FIPCOM to Work on Social Measures for Businesses Extension | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SAINT-MARTIN (MARIGOT) – President of the Collectivite Daniel Gibbs called on CCISM and FIPCOM on Wednesday, May 06, 2020, to work on the continuation and adaptation of social measures for businesses in the coming months, according to a statement from the President’s office.

During his meeting with the President of the Republic last week, the issue of business support, particularly in the tourism sector, was discussed; President Gibbs did call for the partial activity scheme to be maintained until the end of 2020.

The Head of State was ready to consider the extension of a partial activity scheme until 31 December 2020 for companies in the tourism sector.

Given the difficult economic prospects between now and the next tourist season in Saint-Martin, and in many overseas territories, President Gibbs has called on the territory’s forces to develop concrete and effective proposals, based on the experience gained through the devices developed after Hurricane Irma in 2017.

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=31326:president-gibbs-appeals-to-ccism-and-fipcom-to-work-on-social-measures-for-businesses-extension&Itemid=451