President Gibbs condolence message on the tragic shooting incident in French Quarter | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SAINT-MARTIN (MARIGOT) – In a statement on Monday from the Office of the President of the Collectivite Daniel Gibbs regarding the tragic death of a 16-year old, the Microsoft Translation Services statement from French to English reads as follows: “I was very saddened to learn of the death of young David Charles in Quartier d’Orléans on Sunday, January 12, as a result of a gunshot wound.

“This tragedy,which occurred in the context of the manipulation of a weapon by young people, once again mourns our community by taking the life of a 16-year-old. An investigation has been launched to shed light on the circumstances of the tragedy and determine responsibilities.

I have an emotional thought for her family and friends, and for our employee, Mrs. Claudette Flanders, who was devastated by this tragedy.

“On behalf of the elected representatives of the Territorial Council of Saint-Martin and on my own behalf, I would like to convey our comfort and sympathy to the family and loved ones of the victim. We extend our sincere condolences and assurance of our unwavering support.”

