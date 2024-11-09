PRESIDENT LOUIS MUSSINGTON SAINT-MARTIN’S DAY WISHES | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SAINT-MARTIN (MARIGOT) – President of the Collectivite of Saint-Martin released his message for the national day and it reads as follows :

Dear fellow citizens,

This year, it is the turn of the French side to organize the official program of Saint-Martin’s Day festivities. We will therefore be in French Quarter, on Monday, November 11, to celebrate together with our counterparts from Sint Maarten, the Fete of our island.

November 11th, 2024, is a special day as it marks the 65th anniversary of the commemoration of Saint-Martin’s Day initiated by Dr. Hubert PETIT and Dr. Claude WATHEY on November 11th, 1959.

St Martin’s Day is dedicated to our history, culture and heritage. It unites us and makes us stronger together through the attachment to our beautiful island and our strong identity.

For all these reasons, we are all involved in this celebration and I am happy to share it with the entire population in a spirit of harmony and unity.

Saint-Martin has a rich historical past, our identity is built on the love of our land and our heritage. We are fortunate to live in such a beautiful and welcoming country.

I continue to believe that Saint Martin is a land of opportunities, its inhabitants are endowed with unfailing resilience and always emerge stronger from adversity. Let us remain confident in the future and continue to to build in cooperation the future of our children.

May the celebration of Saint Martin’s Day bring you joy and serenity with your family and loved ones.

Let us take advantage of these important moments to strengthen ties and cherish our culture.

Happy Saint-Martin’s Day !

Louis MUSSINGTON

Président of the Territorial Council of St Martin