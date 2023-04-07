PRESIDENT MUSSINGTON EASTER MESSAGE TO THE PEOPLE OF SAINT-MARTIN | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SAINT-MARTIN (MARIGOT) – The following is the Easter 2023 address of President Louis Mussington of the Collectivite of Saint-Martin.

My fellow citizens,

Allow me please to make use of the opportunity of this Easter break to share a few words and thoughts with you.

For those of us that are believers, Easter is a time of Joy, great joy that is connected to the knowledge and understanding of the resurrection. The renewed opportunity to life, to better life associated to greater wisdom is something we should be thankful for and cherish.

On this Easter 2023, I want to first urge you to come together as a people and determine within your heart of hearts to work together towards a better future for our country Saint-Martin.

I know many may choose to party, whether today or tomorrow but I beg of you, if you do so, do it responsibly. There is no need for the lives of our youth to be wasted away as they die carelessly on the roads. There is no point in careless behaviours to become the standard during this weekend.

The challenges have been many lately yet, we must remain steadfast in the pursuit of progress and prosperity for all.

Challenges will come but we must see them as opportunities to grow stronger and wiser, and become overcomers in this world of chaos.

Our economy has over the recent past endured its share of difficulties, struggles have attempted to hamper our economic growth, highlighting some of our inherent weaknesses but through it all we have managed to come out stronger and continue to develop our resilience as a country and as a people.

However you choose to look at it, I consider that we have been given a divine gift of an opportunity to set things right and to get the country going at the right place and in the right direction.

My administration is bent on making progress in delivering its commitments to transform the economy, and continue to express and demonstrate optimism for the future.

Easter for us, traditionally, is a time for pic nicking and going to the beach. Some may go camping with their family and loved ones. Whatever you choose to do, please do so while remaining mindful of the fact that we must keep our beaches clean and do all to safeguard our environment.

On this Easter weekend, I call on goodwilll and commitment from everyone of us to resolving the issues that affects us as a country.

The enduring message of Easter must be manifest in our collective and individual experiences as Saint-Martiners in our own different ways.

So, as you observe Good Friday and celebrate Easter this weekend, do so remembering the sacrifices made for us and hold all who suffer close to our hearts.

As Martin Luther King once said :”we are all bound up in a single garment of destiny”.

Never has it been more important for us to reaffirm that lesson than it is today, at a time when we face tests and trials unlike any we have seen in our time. As we celebrate Passover, Easter and this time of renewal, let’s find strength in our shared resolve and purpose in our common aspirations. And if we can do that, then not only will we fulfill the sacred meaning of these holy days, but we will fulfill the promise of hope and prosperity for our country and we the people of Saint-Martin.

My wife and I wish all who celebrate a blessed and joyful Easter.

In the name of the Collectivité of Saint-Martin and its elected officials, I wish you a happy and united Easter celebration.

Je vous souhaite à tous au nom de la collectivité de Saint-Martin et ses élus, en mon nom personnel et celui de mon épouse, un excellent week-end Pascal.

Que cette célébration soit synonyme de partage, d’unité et de moments chaleureux avec vos proches.

​​​​​Louis MUSSINGTON

Président