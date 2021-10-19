President of Parliament Brison attends Parlatino Board of Directors meeting | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN/PANAMA - On Saturday, October 16, 2021, the President of Parliament, Mr. Rolando Brison, attended the Board of Directors meeting of the Latin American and Caribbean Parliament (Parlatino) at the Parlatino Headquarters in Panama City, Panama.

The Board of Directors is made up of the full Board of Directors and as many Vice-Presidencies as member congresses, of which the Parliament of Sint Maarten, represented by the Chairperson is member (Vice President).

Generally, the Board of Directors meet at least twice a year; however, extraordinary meetings can also be held by decision of the Board of Directors.

As this was the first time the Board of Directors met in person since January 2020, many present expressed that Members are much more effective in their work in person considering that virtual discussions cannot be had that fully flesh out the topics, especially topics related to draft legislation.

The Board of Directors agreed that as of the next General Assembly the Parlatino Committee meetings will also resume in person.

The Committee Parlatino Matters of the Parliament of Sint Maarten will be requested to make a recommendation regarding a preferred date for the General Assembly that will be held in the first quarter of 2022 in Panama City.

Some Members of the Board of Directors took the opportunity during this meeting to give their colleagues updates regarding the COVID-19 situation in their country.

Many explained the different decisions that needed to be made with regards to vaccination, mandates and states of emergency.

The President of Parliament of Sint Maarten also made a suggestion to create an easier way for Members to find draft legislation.

This would also include legislation that has not yet been approved. His suggestion will be taken up with the secretariat of Parlatino and will be handled at the next Board of Directors meeting.

The Latin American and Caribbean Parliament (Parlatino) is a regional, permanent and unicameral organization, comprising of delegates of the national Parliaments of Latin America and the Caribbean.