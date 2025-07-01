President of Parliament Reflects on 15 Years of Parliament, Calls for Electoral Reform and Renewed Trust | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - On the occasion of the International Day of Parliamentarism, the President of Parliament of Sint Maarten Sarah Wescot Williams delivered a compelling address reflecting on fifteen years of the country’s parliamentary democracy.

In her remarks, the President acknowledged the strides Sint Maarten’s Parliament has made since 2010 but also pointed candidly to the challenges that continue to undermine public trust, including party hopping, weak coalition frameworks, and outdated electoral systems.

“Fifteen years ago, we dreamed of a Parliament that would stand strong for the people,” the President said in her speech. “And yes, we have made strides. But we must also be honest with ourselves: too often, the trust that should firmly connect this Parliament to the people feels strained and uncertain. The next fifteen years must not look like the last — they must be better.”

Highlighting the need for decisive electoral and constitutional reform, the President urged Members of Parliament and the wider public to focus on building systems that protect the voice of the people and support long-term national development.

Key reforms emphasized include measures to discourage party hopping, a review of the proportional representation system, and a commitment to more transparent and principled politics.

“Reform should never protect Parliament from the people — it must protect the people’s voice inside Parliament,” the President affirmed.

Looking ahead, the President called on all branches of government and society to embrace openness, transparency, and genuine dialogue as Sint Maarten navigates challenges such as climate change, digitalization, and economic diversification.

The speech marks both Sint Maarten’s recognition of the International Day of Parliamentarism and a milestone celebration of fifteen years since the establishment of its Parliament.