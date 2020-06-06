Presidente Beer supporting St. Maarten’s small bars and restaurants | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (CAY HILL) – CC1 St. MAARTEN will be supporting close to 200 small bars and restaurants with free Presidente beer in the upcoming weeks.

We all have experienced how difficult this global pandemic has been. It has affected us in every way possible, but because we believe in the principle of wellbeing, we would like to offer some relief to St. Maarten’s small businesses, which are important to our local economy. Together with Presidente Beer, we will be able to offer this support. The donation of free Presidente beer has a value of over $10,000 USD.

The sponsored Presidente Beer can be sold to consumers, helping them make turn a profit with zero investment to get through these rough times.

Only by coming together we can fight this; we must maintain and follow our health and safety regulations, adhere to social distancing, keep washing our hands, wear proper face masks, stay home if not feeling well and seek immediate doctor assistance by phone, if needed. Let us continue to take care of ourselves and each other.

Follow CC1SXM Facebook Page for more information.

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=31879:presidente-beer-supporting-st-maarten’s-small-bars-and-restaurants&Itemid=450