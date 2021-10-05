Prime Distributors makes donation to Senior’s Citizens Home | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (COLE BAY) - Day of the elderly was observed on October 1st worldwide. As a community we should always strive to support institutions that take care of the most vulnerable and in this case, the St. Maarten’s Senior Home is the one that takes care of the elderly.

We understand that even before the pandemic, there has always been challenges to how assist this group. We are happy to see that various organizations continue to contribute to making this possible. Prime Distributors, also shares the same principle of social and corporate responsibility and chose that day to contribute to the Senior’s Home.

“Luckily, we have business partners that share that same understanding when it comes to supporting our community” explained Prime’s Distributor Marketing Department, who was in charge of coordinating this donation.

Our elders are the gems of our society and we should treat them as such, they have left legacies, wisdom and created paths along their life line that today we can all benefit from.

We would like to encourage the business community and individuals to support our group of elderly, however they can. Sometimes just even listening or someone to hold their hands is sufficient to make their day.