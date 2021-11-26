Prime Distributors Organized 3rd Thanksgiving Drive | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (COLE BAY) – “As we continue to maneuver through these difficult times, we are thankful that we can continue to contribute towards our community,” Prime Distributors said on Friday in a press statement.

“We understand that Corporate & Social responsibility still remains an essential part of our society and although business might not be blooming as we are accustomed to for this time of the year, we are seeing that we are heading towards some sort of normalcy and economic recovery. We continue to be thankful to the community for helping us in maintaining our doors open and our staff employed.

“Prime Distributors is happy and proud to have been able to organize the Third Annual Thanksgiving Drive. Thankfully partners / suppliers like Nestle, Nabisco, Kraft, Maggi, Hunts, Kellogg’s, E.J. Gallo & P&G continue to enable us to organize a Thanksgiving Drive for the neighborhood of Cay Bay, Dutch Quarter. We were able to distribute over 200 Thanksgiving packages filled with different food items.

“The holidays are meant for families / communities to come together and create memories and what better way to do this than by sharing. As we navigate the challenging economy in the world, we are appreciative of having the resources that enable us to promote these types of initiatives.

“As usual we would like to remind other businesses, that it is crucial to continue exploring ways on how we can support our community. Prime Distributors, hopes that everyone had a Happy Thanksgiving and wish you a safe holidays season,” the press statement from Prime Distributors concludes.