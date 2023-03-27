Prime Minister Celebrates Firefighters’ Week | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - Prime Minister and Minister of General Affairs Ms. Silveria Jacobs extends her congratulations to the Sint Maarten Fire Department on Firefighters’ Week.

Firefighters’ Week is a time to honor and celebrate the men and women who put their lives on the line to protect Sint Maarten from fire and other emergencies. This year's Firefighters’ Week, which takes place from March 26 to March 31, is particularly special as we recognize the bravery and dedication of firefighters and their unwavering commitment to saving lives and property.

Firefighters are often the unsung heroes who work tirelessly to protect St. Maarten and keep us safe. They face countless dangers and challenges every day, including intense heat, heavy smoke, and unstable structures. Yet, they remain committed to their duty to serve and protect, putting their own lives on the line to save others.

During Firefighters’ Week, we honor the men and women who make up the firefighting community and acknowledge the risks they take to keep our communities safe. We also celebrate the pride and camaraderie that comes with being part of this unique and noble profession. As we celebrate Firefighters’ Week, we encourage everyone to take a moment to thank the firefighters for their service and sacrifice.

“While I am not on island to celebrate and honor these brave people, I celebrate these amazing people from afar and encourage the public to attend each event that has been planned for this week. Congratulations and a blessed week to Fire Chief Clive Richardson and the Fire Department as you celebrate Firefighters’ Week. May God continue to protect and keep you as you save lives and prevent further destruction daily! You are appreciated. I also urge everyone to take steps to support and protect our firefighters, whether by following fire safety guidelines or advocating for policies that ensure they have the resources and equipment they need to do their job safely and effectively. Sint Maarten salutes the bravery, dedication, and pride of firefighters everywhere, and we thank them for their service to our communities.” said Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs.