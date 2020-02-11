Prime Minister Jacobs and Minister of Finance Irion head to the Netherlands | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SIMPSON BAY-AIRPORT) – On Monday evening, Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs and Minister of Finance Ardwell Irion jointly travelled to the Netherlands to partake in a series of meetings with several government officials.

These meetings will include discussions with Minister of Interior and Kingdom Relations Raymond Knops and discussions with St. Maarten representative in the Kingdom Council of States Maria van der Sluijs-Plantz. Additionally, Prime Minister Jacobs will also attend the Kingdom Council of Ministers meeting; scheduled for this coming Friday, together with Minister Plenipotentiary Rene Violenus.

“During these important meetings, amongst other pressing matters, we plan on presenting the position of the Government of Sint Maarten in relation to the matter of the request for liquidity support for 2018 and 2019,” said Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs.

In addition, during this travel, work meetings on a more technical level will be held between the support staff of the Ministries from St. Maarten and the Netherlands. This is a part of a continuous effort to strengthen partnerships with our Kingdom partners.

