Prime Minister Jacobs Celebrates the Work & Life of Other Prolific Women | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs was deeply honored to be in the presence of amazing women, celebrating the remarkable work and life journey of other prolific women, namely, Ms. Ann Marlin Evans, Ms. Zita Charles and Ms. Tamara Leonard. The theme of the event, "Living Outside the System," embodies the spirit of resilience and empowerment that shines through in the spirit of Oualichi. This also resonates profoundly with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG 5 - Gender Equality.

The importance of women's voices in literature cannot be overstated. Words, especially those written down, and from a place of overcoming negative personal experiences have the remarkable power to transcend boundaries, challenge biases, and offer diverse perspectives.

When women's voices are celebrated in literature, it contributes to greater gender equality by dismantling stereotypes and providing a platform for unheard stories which empower others to work to overcome their own challenges. The words of these women not only amplify their voices but also encourage others to share their own unique experiences and perspectives.

The celebration of these books, and the women sharing their journey serve as a testament to the unwavering spirit of women who have faced adversity and emerged stronger. These literary works and this conference perfectly aligns with SDG 5, which calls for an end to all forms of discrimination against women and girls and the promotion of gender equality worldwide. "Living Outside The System" is a powerful narrative of women defying societal norms and forging their own paths, inspiring us to break down barriers and challenge stereotypes.

Unity among women is an extraordinary force for change. When women come together, we form a formidable collective that can challenge injustice, inspire progress, and create lasting impact.

“As Prime Minister, as a woman and as a mother and grandmother to women and future women, I am fully committed to advancing gender equality and ensuring that women's voices are celebrated and respected in all aspects of life. I am dedicated to implementing policies that promote equal opportunities for women in education, employment, and leadership roles ensuring zero tolerance for abuse and discrimination. I remain steadfast in my efforts to eliminate gender-based violence and create an environment where every woman can thrive.” stated Prime Minister Jacobs.

The Prime Minister expressed her deep appreciation to Mrs. Ann Marlin Evans for her outstanding contributions to literature and her relentless dedication to the cause of creating a safe, inclusive and progressive platform for women’s voices to be heard.

Prime Minister Jacobs went on to state, “I commend each woman who came out and stood as one in the room for your strength, your resilience, and your unity. Each woman is facing their own demons, experiences and trauma from the past. Each speaker highlighted the power of God moving in their lives to effectuate positive change, learning to love themselves despite their past and giving themselves permission to work on being the best version of themselves and inspiring others to do the same.”

It is important to draw inspiration from this conference and from one another as we continue the journey toward a more equitable world, where women can confidently "Live Outside The System," and in fact create new systems centered on love and respect where our voices are heard, and contribute to shaping our destinies.

In her message the Prime Minister gave last remarks, “Together, united in purpose and solidarity, we can and will create a brighter future for all. May this event serve as a beacon of empowerment and positive change and may God’s grace and blessings continue to guide and protect all women on St. Maarten as the foundation of the family. Empowered women equal empowered families, children and communities.