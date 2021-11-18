Prime Minister Jacobs commends Ashley Furniture Homestore on grand opening | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (COLE BAY) - On November 17, Prime Minister Silveria E. Jacobs together with Managing Directors Sami Elyousef and Yousef Elyousef, cut the ribbon declaring the grand opening of Ashley Furniture Homestore in Cole Bay following a short ceremony attended by several dignitaries and members of the business community.

Ashley Furniture Homestore officially opened its doors to the public today, November 18. The store has a wide collection of authentic and high-quality Ashley home furniture pieces.

“Despite the challenges of Hurricane’s Irma and the COVID-19 pandemic, I commend the management of Ashley Furniture Homestore for not only choosing St. Maarten as a location for one of the largest Ashley Furniture Store in the Caribbean but for also donating to the K1 Britania Foundation and the Mental Health Foundation.

“To me, the willingness to give is what makes this new chapter so meaningful. This endeavor highlights confidence in St. Maarten’s economic development, provided jobs during construction as well as now that the store has officially opened. Congratulations and much success to the management and staff.” stated Prime Minister Jacobs.