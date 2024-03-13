Prime Minister Jacobs Leads Delegation to UN Commission on the Status of Women | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN/NEW YORK - Prime Minister Silveria E. Jacobs of St. Maarten, accompanied by her delegation including Ms. Jessica Weeks, Chef de Cabinet, Ms. Chantale George-Groeneveldt, Department Head of Community Development, Family & Humanitarian Affairs (CDFHA) & Women's Desk, Ms. Tatia Brunnings, Policy Worker at Staff Bureau, from the Ministry of VSA participated in the 68th session of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) at the United Nations Headquarters.

The theme of this year’s session is “Accelerating the Achievement of Gender Equality and the Empowerment of all Women and Girls by Addressing Poverty and Strengthening Institutions and Financing with a Gender Perspective”.

The CSW, the UN's largest annual gathering on gender equality and women's empowerment, officially commenced on Monday, March 11, 2024. Prime Minister Jacobs engaged in various meetings, including discussions with UN Women, facilitating the exchange of knowledge and best practices.

Highlighting Monday's session, Prime Minister Jacobs spoke on behalf of the Kingdom during the High-Level Group of Friends for the Elimination of Violence against Women and Girls. She emphasized the significant strides made by St. Maarten in addressing domestic violence and child abuse.

Notably, Prime Minister Jacobs underscored the approval of St. Maarten's domestic violence policy in 2021, serving as a cornerstone in efforts to combat domestic violence and protect vulnerable women and marginalized individuals.

Moreover, Prime Minister Jacobs outlined key collaborations with the Dutch Caribbean to comprehensively tackle domestic violence and child abuse. Concrete actions include the establishment of inter-island shelters, vital for safeguarding victims and providing necessary support.

Prime Minister Jacobs reaffirmed St. Maarten's steadfast commitment to champion for women’s rights and empowerment while leveraging opportunities to gain information about best practices from regional and international states. These interventions will inform the development of policies aimed at protecting women and girls, furthering St. Maarten’s collective efforts towards gender equality and empowerment.

"Through meticulously crafted policies, forged partnerships, and united endeavors, we relentlessly pursue the realization of a safer and more supportive environment for all individuals on our island nation. Together, let us continue to strive for a future where every person, regardless of age or gender, can live free from violence and fear," stated Prime Minister Jacobs.