Prime Minister Jacobs meets with Caribbean Development Bank | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs engaged in a productive meeting with the President of the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB), Mr. Hyginus Leon, to discuss the potential benefits of Sint Maarten’s membership in the esteemed regional financial institution.

The meeting highlighted the shared vision of both parties to foster greater regional collaboration and towards achieving sustainable development in the Caribbean. The Caribbean Development Bank has been a dedicated to promoting economic growth, infrastructural development, and disaster prevention and preparedness across its borrowing member countries.

Prime Minister Jacobs, in her pursuit of enhancing regional ties and bolstering its commitment to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), recognizes the pivotal role that partnerships with regional institutions such as the Caribbean Development Bank can play. Membership to the CDB offers the opportunity for Sint Maarten to access financial resources, technical expertise, and knowledge-sharing platforms that are crucial in driving forward its development agenda.

President Hyginus Leon expressed enthusiasm about the potential collaboration with Sint Maarten. He emphasized the importance of collective efforts in addressing shared challenges and maximizing opportunities for growth in the region.

Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs remarked, “As Sint Maarten continues its journey towards sustainable development and greater regional engagement, the exploration of the benefits that membership to Caribbean Development Bank may have for Sint Maarten holds immense promise. We believe that by forging stronger partnerships and aligning our efforts with those of other Caribbean nations, we can collectively pave the way for a brighter and more prosperous future.”

The discussions between Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs and President Hyginus Leon underscore the commitment of both parties to explore avenues for closer cooperation, mutual benefit, and the advancement of Sint Maarten’s development objectives. The government of Sint Maarten remains dedicated to seeking ways to solidify partnerships within the Caribbean region and contribute to the shared achievement of the SDGs as laid out in the National Development Vision of Sint Maarten.