Prime Minister Jacobs meets with Dutch Minister of Foreign Affairs Blok | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (POND ISLAND) – Dutch Minister of Foreign Affairs Stef Blok arrived in St. Maarten on Sunday afternoon for a working visit. During his short stay, Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs managed to have an informal pre-meeting with Minister Blok on Sunday evening where they discussed several matters, some of which falls within the purview of Minister Blok, other matters concerning St. Maarten’s recovery since 2017, as well as government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was a great opportunity for Prime Minister Jacobs to highlight the importance of the working relationship between the government of St. Maarten and the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Prime Minister Jacobs also met with Minister Blok together with Préfet Sylvie Feucher this morning to discuss French-Dutch relations. Prime Minister Jacobs stated that quadripartite meeting remains one of the best mechanisms by which St. Maarten manages its relations with the French. “It is important to find a solution where the border closures are concerned so that we may continue to manage the coexistence of our two sides on this island in times of emergencies and crises,” she continued.

“While I understand and appreciate the right of a state to protect its citizens, St. Maarten is truly unique in the sense that on such a small island, two nations coexist. Consequently, the relationships not only familial, but also economic are highly interlinked and interdependent. As such, formal agreements must exist between both governments whereby despite difference in nationality, status and constitution the two sides can protect the people and ensure their livelihoods,” concluded Prime Minister Jacobs.

A kingdom consultation meeting on foreign affairs is scheduled to take place tomorrow Tuesday, November 24, together with the Prime Ministers of St. Maarten, Curacao, Aruba and Minister Blok.