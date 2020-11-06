Prime Minister Jacobs reminds the community not to become complacent | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (POND ISLAND) – The government of St. Maarten continues to allow for more businesses to open and fully operate in a safe and responsible manner. While St. Maarten continues to get accustomed to our “new normal,” Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs would like to remind the community that COVID-19 is still being spread throughout our community.

It is important to recognize that the public’s behavior plays a big role in the spread of the virus whether that results in a further increase or diminished spread of the virus. As such, our residents and visitors must all do their part to curb the spread of COVID-19 on St. Maarten. Social distancing of 2 meters, mask usage, and frequent hand washing should be practiced at all times when out in public. Social gatherings should remain at a minimum for the safety of our population. These practices can help limit the spread of the disease and protect our most vulnerable.

Prime Minister Jacobs stated, “While we want to ensure that our economy can continue to remain sustainable and that persons can continue to earn and maintain a living wage, we must continue to encourage everyone to do so safely. Together we must continue to combat the spread of COVID-19 so that St. Maarten can remain a safe place for its residents as well as its visitors.”

“The government of St. Maarten hereby extends their sincerest condolences to the family enduring a loss at this time of the passing of our latest victim as a result of the virus. Much strength is also wished to persons suffering from the symptoms related to COVID-19 as well as their families,” concluded Prime Minister Jacobs.