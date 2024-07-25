Prime Minister Mercelina and Officials Hail Breakthrough in Legal Helpdesk Initiative | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Honorable Prime Minister Luc Mercelina, Minister of VSA Mrs. Veronica Jansen-Webster, and Member of Parliament Ms. Sjamira Roseburg convened to discuss the remarkable progress of the legal helpdesk initiative championed by MP Roseburg.

"This initiative is making tremendous strides," Prime Minister Mercelina stated. "Lawyers from various firms have stepped up, committing to a duty roster system that ensures legal aid is available every week, Monday through Friday."

Minister Jansen-Webster emphasized the judiciary's support: "The judiciary's strong backing of this initiative is pivotal. Their involvement underscores the significance of this effort."

MP Roseburg highlighted the impact: "The legal helpdesk is a lifeline for minimal-income individuals and crime victims, including those from the Victim Support of Sint Maarten. We're making legal support accessible and less intimidating for those who need it most."

"The first consultation is free, often resolving issues on the spot," MP Roseburg added. "For ongoing support, the yellow card system ensures affordability for low-income individuals."

As the initiative approaches full implementation, MP Roseburg assured, "We are on the brink of a transformative change. Stay tuned for further updates."