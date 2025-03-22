Prime Minister Mercelina and the URSM Board Extend Congratulations to the People of Curaçao | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - On behalf of the Government of Sint Maarten and the Unified Resilient St. Maarten Movement (URSM), the Honorable Prime Minister and URSM Party Leader Dr. Luc Mercelina extends heartfelt congratulations to the people of Curaçao for exercising their democratic right in the recent parliamentary elections.

"We recognize and commend the people of Curaçao for their strong voter turnout and peaceful execution of this historic democratic expression. Elections are the cornerstone of any thriving democracy, and the people of Curaçao have once again demonstrated their commitment to shaping their country's future through the power of the ballot," Prime Minister Mercelina stated.

The Prime Minister further acknowledged the results of the elections and extended congratulations to all political parties that earned the trust of the electorate and secured the historic representation in Curaçao. In particular, he recognized the clear mandate given to the MFK party, and the continued contributions of other parties including PNP, PAR, and MAN-PIN in fostering democratic dialogue.

"The bond between Sint Maarten and Curaçao is not only historic but deeply rooted in shared values, mutual respect, and a collective pursuit of progress for our people," said Dr. Mercelina. "As sister islands within the Kingdom, we celebrate this moment with you and look forward to continued cooperation and regional solidarity in areas such as economic resilience, youth empowerment, good governance, and sustainable development."

The URSM board echoed these sentiments, reaffirming its commitment to strengthening inter-island collaboration and supporting a united voice in Caribbean regional affairs.

Prime Minister Mercelina concluded by stating, "Let this be a reminder to all within the Kingdom and beyond that democracy is alive and well in the Caribbean. We salute the people of Curaçao and stand ready to continue working alongside you and your newly elected leaders toward a more unified and resilient future."