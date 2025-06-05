Prime Minister Mercelina Champions Economic Growth Through 14th Edition of The Golden Book of Sint Maarten | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Signaling a bold step forward for St. Maarten’s economic vision, the Honorable Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina received the 14th edition of The Golden Book of Sint Maarten on Thursday, June 5th. The prestigious handover, conducted by publisher Mr. Emile Cukier, emphasizes the Government’s commitment to strengthening transparency, attracting international investors, and advancing the island’s strategic development agenda.

"This is more than a ceremonial gesture—it is a symbol of where we are heading as a country," declared Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina during the presentation. "The Golden Book of Sint Maarten is a beacon for potential investors, entrepreneurs, and policy-makers who are seeking clarity, opportunity, and direction in a competitive global economy."

Over 200 of the 5,000 printed copies have already been distributed to key government institutions, reflecting the Government’s proactive stance in leveraging the publication to drive confidence among international partners. The book is also accessible digitally at www.goldenbooksxm.sx, and physical copies can be requested directly from Mr. Emile Cukier via email at emile@goldenbooksxm.sx or by calling +1 (721) 527-5111.

Widely recognized as an authoritative resource on St. Maarten’s business and governance landscape, The Golden Book provides vital insights into investment opportunities, tax incentives, public sector contacts, and the mechanics of setting up a business. Its expanded coverage of regional partners such as Saba, St. Eustatius, and Anguilla makes it a one-stop reference point for those with ambitions in the northeastern Caribbean.

"Every informed decision starts with access to the right information," said Prime Minister Dr. Mercelina. "By putting tools like The Golden Book in the hands of investors, we are empowering them to make confident, strategic choices that benefit not only their enterprises but the people of St. Maarten."

The Prime Minister emphasized that promoting the book is part of a larger mission to foster an inclusive and sustainable economic climate for future generations.

"Our government is laser-focused on building a resilient economy—one that is inclusive, transparent, and forward-thinking. Initiatives like this publication show the world that St. Maarten is open for business and ready for smart, responsible growth."

As St. Maarten continues to navigate global economic currents, The Golden Book of Sint Maarten stands as a cornerstone in its effort to inspire confidence, stimulate investment, and illuminate the pathway to shared prosperity.