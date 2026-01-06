Prime Minister Mercelina Commends Airport Staff and Stakeholders for Swift Response Following Flight Disruptions | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Honorable Dr. Luc Mercelina, Prime Minister of St. Maarten has expressed his sincere appreciation to airport personnel and key stakeholders for their decisive and coordinated actions following the temporary disruption of flights over the weekend and the beginning the week, stemming from heightened tensions between the United States and Venezuela.

The disruption, which reached its peak at the start of Saturday, January 3, affected several inbound and outbound flights, resulting in passengers being stranded and residents facing unexpected delays in returning home.

Thanks to the swift response and collaboration among stakeholders, flight operations were safely resumed, and impacted passengers received critical assistance and support.

“I wish to extend my heartfelt thanks and appreciation to the dedicated staff of Princess Juliana International Airport, Air Traffic Controllers, the Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM), airline partners, ground handlers, security personnel, emergency services, and all other relevant stakeholders who acted swiftly and professionally during this challenging situation,” Prime Minister Mercelina stated.

“Their collective efforts ensured that stranded passengers were cared for, that our residents were supported in their return home, and that normal flight operations could resume as quickly and safely as possible.”

The Prime Minister also highlighted the importance of preparedness and cooperation during periods of international uncertainty.

“This incident demonstrates the strength of our institutions and the effectiveness of inter-agency cooperation. Despite circumstances beyond our control, the response reflected professionalism, compassion, and a strong commitment to public safety and service,” he added.

Prime Minister Mercelina further reassured the public that the Government of St. Maarten remains in close communication with regional and international partners to monitor developments and mitigate any potential impact on travel, tourism, and national security.

“I commend everyone involved for placing people first. Your actions reinforced confidence in our aviation sector and demonstrated St. Maarten’s readiness to respond calmly and responsibly during unforeseen disruptions,” the Prime Minister concluded.

The Government of St. Maarten thanks the traveling public for their patience and understanding and reiterates its commitment to ensuring safe, secure, and reliable air travel for residents and visitors alike.