Prime Minister Mercelina Congratulates Anguilla’s New Government on Historic Election Victory | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Honorable Prime Minister of Sint Maarten, Dr. Luc Mercelina, extends his warmest congratulations to the people of Anguilla and the newly elected government led by Premier-designate Cora Richardson-Hodge, following the resounding victory of the Anguilla United Front (AUF) in the general elections held on February 26, 2025.

“This is a historic moment for Anguilla,” Prime Minister Mercelina stated. “I extend heartfelt congratulations to Premier-designate Cora Richardson-Hodge on her groundbreaking achievement as the first female Premier of Anguilla. Her leadership is an inspiration, and her success is a testament to the resilience and determination of the people of Anguilla.”

The AUF’s decisive win, securing eight out of eleven parliamentary seats, marks a new chapter for Anguilla’s governance. In acknowledging the significance of this transition, Prime Minister Mercelina emphasized the importance of regional collaboration and unity among Caribbean nations.

“Sint Maarten and Anguilla share deep historical, cultural, and economic ties,” he continued. “Our two nations have always stood side by side, and I look forward to strengthening our partnership under this new administration. Together, we will continue to work towards mutual prosperity, sustainable development, and a stronger Caribbean.”

The Prime Minister also extended his appreciation to outgoing Premier Dr. Ellis Webster and his administration for their service to Anguilla and their contributions to the region.

“In any democracy, transitions of power are moments of reflection, growth, and renewed commitment to national development,” Dr. Mercelina added. “I commend Dr. Webster for his dedication to public service and his efforts in guiding Anguilla through recent challenges.”

Prime Minister Mercelina reaffirmed Sint Maarten’s commitment to maintaining a strong and cooperative relationship with Anguilla, emphasizing shared goals such as economic resilience, climate adaptation, and regional stability.

“To the people of Anguilla, I congratulate you on your active participation in democracy and your dedication to shaping the future of your beautiful nation,” he concluded. “May this new era of leadership bring prosperity, progress, and unity to all Anguillians.”