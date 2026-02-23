Prime Minister Mercelina Congratulates Dutch Prime Minister Jetten on Formation of New Government | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Government of Sint Maarten extends its warmest congratulations to the Government of the Netherlands on the successful formation of a new coalition administration led by Prime Minister Rob Jetten.

Prime Minister Jetten and his cabinet were officially sworn in by His Majesty King Willem-Alexander at the Royal Palace Huis ten Bosch in The Hague, marking the beginning of a new chapter in Dutch governance during what the King described as uncertain times.

Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina extended heartfelt congratulations to his Dutch counterpart on assuming office as the youngest Prime Minister in the Netherlands history.

“On behalf of the Government and people of Sint Maarten, I extend sincere congratulations to Prime Minister Rob Jetten on his appointment and the formation of the new coalition government. Leadership in times of uncertainty requires courage, clarity, and collaboration. We wish Prime Minister Jetten and his cabinet every success as they begin this important work.”

The new minority coalition government, comprised of D66, CDA, and VVD, brings together experienced leadership at a time when steady governance and constructive dialogue are essential.

Prime Minister Mercelina noted the longstanding constitutional partnership within the Kingdom and emphasized the importance of continued cooperation.

“Sint Maarten values its enduring relationship within the Kingdom of the Netherlands. We look forward to engaging with Prime Minister Jetten’s government in a spirit of mutual respect and shared responsibility. Together, we must continue to address the pressing challenges of our time, from economic resilience and sustainable energy transition to sound public finances and regional stability.”

Prime Minister Jetten previously served as Minister for Climate and Energy and has been recognized for his commitment to forward looking policy. Prime Minister Mercelina expressed optimism about strengthening collaboration on sustainability and climate resilience, areas of particular importance to Small Island Developing States like Sint Maarten.

“As a Small Island Developing State, Sint Maarten remains acutely aware of the impacts of climate change and global economic volatility. We are confident that under Prime Minister Jetten’s leadership, there will be opportunities to deepen cooperation in advancing renewable energy solutions, climate resilience, and sustainable development across the Kingdom.”

The Government of Sint Maarten reaffirms its commitment to constructive engagement with the new Dutch administration and looks forward to continued dialogue on matters of shared priority, including financial reform, energy security, and the wellbeing of all citizens of the Kingdom.