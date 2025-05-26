Prime Minister Mercelina Delivers Powerful Call for Regional Climate and Energy Resilience at Kingdom Day Conference in Curaçao | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN/CURACAO - On the opening day of the Kingdom Day Program at the Caribbean Climate & Energy Conference 2025, the Honorable Prime Minister of Sint Maarten, Dr. Luc Mercelina, delivered an impassioned and forward-thinking address calling for unified Kingdom action in the face of growing climate and energy challenges across the entire Kingdom.

The theme, “From Vulnerability to Resilience – Caribbean Leadership in Climate and Energy Action,” set the stage for a bold vision shared by Prime Minister Mercelina, who emphasized the urgent need for preparedness, renewable energy integration, and Kingdom-wide cooperation.

“In the Caribbean, where every storm cloud carries risk, and every degree rise in temperature fuels uncertainty, we know one thing for sure: climate and energy resilience are inseparable,” stated Prime Minister Mercelina.

During the official Climate Plans segment of the program, the Prime Minister presented Sint Maarten’s comprehensive disaster preparedness strategy, known as the “Warm Side” and “Cold Side” full-cycle approach. He highlighted actions ranging from school inspections and emergency drills to the island’s latest achievement: the launch of a Cell Broadcast Emergency Alert System, made possible through funding from the World Bank Trust Fund.

“Whether it’s a hurricane, hazardous spill, or public health emergency, this system ensures our citizens are notified, informed, and empowered,” he emphasized, underscoring the importance of smart, reliable communication in crisis situations.

Looking beyond borders, the Prime Minister made a direct appeal to the Kingdom government in The Hague:

“Let us establish a Kingdom-funded Department for Climate & Energy Resilience—a dedicated institution serving all six Dutch Caribbean islands,” he proposed, calling it a solution to standardize planning, coordinate adaptation funding, and close technical and infrastructural gaps across the Kingdom.

PM Dr. Mercelina acknowledged the pioneering expertise of the Netherlands in water management and flood control, stressing that Kingdom-wide security can only be achieved by sharing this capacity with all countries in the Kingdom.

“This isn’t about asking for charity—it’s about leveraging Kingdom capacity for Kingdom sustainability,” he affirmed.

He also emphasized the necessity of financing mechanisms that reflect the unique vulnerabilities of small island nations, calling attention to outdated GDP measurements that continue to hinder access to crucial climate funds.

In his closing remarks, the Prime Minister reaffirmed Sint Maarten’s resolve:

“We don’t have the luxury of delay. We are doing the hard work—not just telling stories of survival, but building the systems to ensure resilience. Let Sint Maarten’s path be a model not just of survival—but of strategic leadership in a warming world.”

As the conference continues throughout the week, the Prime Minister's address has set a tone of urgency, vision, and partnership—paving the way for meaningful Kingdom-wide cooperation on one of the most pressing issues of our time.



Also present from St. Maarten is the Honorable Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunications Grisha Marten-Heyliger and the Honorable Minister of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure Patrice Gumbs.