Prime Minister Mercelina Demonstrates Strong Commitment During urgent Working Visit to Washington D.C. | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN/WASHINGTON, D.C. – Honorable Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina embarked on a significant urgent working visit to Washington D.C., demonstrating his commitment to solidifying international relations and ensuring the ongoing success of critical domestic projects through international support.

On the very first day, PM Dr. Mercelina pledged his continued support to the Trust Fund, a commitment that was previously communicated through a formal letter prior to his arrival.

This pledge underscores the Prime Minister's dedication to sustaining and expanding projects vital to national development, especially in strengthening the infrastructure and capabilities of the Ministry of VROMI. Minister Plenipotentiary Patrice Gumbs will play an integral role in ensuring this capacity is attained, working closely with stakeholders both at home in the Netherlands.

The cooperation between both Ministers has been instrumental in securing ongoing support, particularly from the Ministry of Interior and Kingdom Relations, focusing on enhancing human capacity to ensure the successful implementation of funded projects.

Acknowledging that financial support alone is insufficient, PM Dr. Mercelina's efforts to boost local capacity are crucial for the long-term viability of these initiatives.

Despite being abroad, Prime Minister Mercelina has remained actively involved in resolving the GEBE crisis back home. He has been in constant communication with Deputy Prime Minister Veronica Jansen-Webster and the management of GEBE, working diligently on both immediate and long-term solutions to ensure stability and reliability in energy provision.

In the days ahead, Prime Minister Mercelina will continue discussions to potentially extend the timeline of the Trust Fund, ensuring that this remains a priority in talks with all stakeholders. His proactive approach during this trip highlights his leadership in navigating both domestic challenges and international opportunities for St. Maarten.