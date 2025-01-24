Prime Minister Mercelina Engages Key Stakeholders to Explore Relief for GEBE Electricity Bills | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Honorable Prime Minister of Sint Maarten, Dr. Luc Mercelina, held a significant meeting today with representatives from Bureau Telecommunications and Post (BTP) SXM and the Regulatory Authority Caribbean (RAC) to discuss ongoing initiatives aimed at providing relief to the people of Sint Maarten grappling with high GEBE electricity bills.

The meeting included:

Ms. Judianne Hoeve, Interim Director of BTP SXM

Mr. Ryan Wijngaarden, Chief Corporate Development Officer of BTP SXM

Mr. Curt Belfor, CEO of RAC

Mr. Edwin Bogert, Chief Corporate Officer of RAC

Ms. Zariona Martijn, Senior Market Regulator at RAC

The discussion focused on exploring strategic avenues for easing the financial burden on households and businesses resulting from GEBE electricity costs. This includes evaluating options within the telecommunications and utilities sectors, as part of a collaborative effort to address this pressing issue. The meeting also served to provide the Prime Minister with an update on the broader work being undertaken by BTP SXM and RAC in line with their memorandum of understanding.

The delegation shared insights from prior consultations with Seven Seas and outlined their plans to engage other critical stakeholders, including utilities provider GEBE, SOL, The Harbour of Sint Maarten, the Tax Office, the Ministries of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunications (TEATT), Finance, and Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA).

Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina highlighted the government’s commitment to easing the financial strain on the people of Sint Maarten. “The rising cost of electricity is a significant challenge for our citizens, and we are committed to exploring every possible avenue to bring relief,” stated the Prime Minister. “This partnership between BTP SXM and RAC is a vital step in identifying sustainable solutions that align with our commitment to economic resilience and social well-being.”

The Prime Minister commended the proactive approach of BTP SXM and RAC in engaging a wide range of stakeholders to address the complex dynamics of the electricity crisis. He reaffirmed the government’s dedication to finding actionable solutions that will positively impact the lives of the people of Sint Maarten.

Further updates on the progress of these discussions and proposed measures will be shared in due course. The government remains committed to prioritizing initiatives that deliver tangible benefits for the community, particularly in reducing the cost of living and enhancing quality of life.