Prime Minister Mercelina Extends Congratulations to the Haitian Community on Haitian Flag Day | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina has extended warm congratulations and best wishes to the Haitian community in Sint Maarten and around the world in observance of Haitian Flag Day, celebrated annually on May 18th.



The Prime Minister acknowledged the important contributions of the Haitian community to the social, cultural, and economic development of Sint Maarten and praised the resilience, determination, and rich heritage of the Haitian people.



“On behalf of the Government and people of Sint Maarten, I extend heartfelt congratulations to our Haitian brothers and sisters as you proudly celebrate Haitian Flag Day,” stated Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina.



“Today is a celebration of unity, freedom, pride, and the enduring spirit of the Haitian people whose history continues to inspire generations across the world.”

Prime Minister Mercelina further emphasized the longstanding ties between the people of Haiti and Sint Maarten, noting the valuable role the Haitian community continues to play within the multicultural fabric of the country.



“The Haitian community remains an integral part of our society,” the Prime Minister added. “Your hard work, entrepreneurial spirit, cultural richness, and commitment to family and community have helped shape the vibrant diversity that defines Sint Maarten. We honor your contributions and celebrate this special day alongside you.”



The Prime Minister also reflected on the significance of the Haitian flag as a symbol of independence, courage, and national pride.



“As the Haitian flag waves proudly today, may it continue to symbolize hope, perseverance, and unity for all Haitians everywhere. May this occasion inspire continued solidarity, mutual respect, and cultural appreciation among all communities living together in Sint Maarten,” Prime Minister Mercelina concluded.



The Government of Sint Maarten joins the Haitian community in commemorating Haitian Flag Day and wishes everyone a joyful and meaningful celebration.