Prime Minister Mercelina Highlights Border Security and Regional Geopolitics During UN Assembly | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN/NEW YORK, USA — While attending the United Nations (UN) General Assembly, which this year marks its 80th anniversary, the Honorable Prime Minister of Sint Maarten, Dr. Luc Mercelina, took part in a high-level meeting with the Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Mr. Dick Schoof; the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands, Mr. David van Weel; the Prime Minister of Curaçao, the Honorable Gilmar Pisas, the Minister of Tourism of Aruba, the Honorable Wendrick C. Cicilia and Minister of ECYS Melissa Gumbs.

Also in attendance was the Chief of Staff to the Prime Minister of Sint Maarten, Stuart Johnson.

The meeting provided a platform for reflective dialogue on two critical themes, the growing tensions regarding Venezuela and the geopolitical dynamics within the wider Caribbean region.

For Sint Maarten and the Dutch Caribbean, these developments have direct implications, particularly regarding border security and regional stability. Importantly, the issue of border security was addressed as a follow-up to Prime Minister Mercelina’s recent work mission to the Netherlands, where he engaged Dutch counterparts on this matter.

Prime Minister Mercelina stressed that Sint Maarten’s unique position at the crossroads of the Caribbean demands vigilance and coordinated responses within the Kingdom, “The geopolitical developments in Venezuela continue to demand our joint attention. For Sint Maarten, safeguarding the stability of our borders and ensuring the security of our people remain top priorities.”

He emphasized that these challenges go beyond any single island and must be addressed collectively, “These conversations demonstrate the value of Kingdom partners standing united, addressing shared challenges with a common purpose. Sint Maarten is committed to doing its part while ensuring that the unique realities of our island are fully recognized.”

Looking ahead, Prime Minister Mercelina reaffirmed that Sint Maarten will remain engaged in Kingdom-wide dialogue on regional security, migration flows, and the wider geopolitical implications of developments in Venezuela.

“We must remain proactive, not reactive, in facing these challenges. Sint Maarten will work to ensure that solutions are not only Kingdom-wide but also tailored to the specific needs of our community.”

The meeting in New York, held alongside the United Nations General Assembly’s 80th anniversary, marked another important step in strengthening the Kingdom’s coordinated approach to regional security and ensuring the long-term stability of the Dutch Caribbean, with Sint Maarten at its heart.