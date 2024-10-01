Prime Minister Mercelina Holds High-Level Discussions with Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Honorable Prime Minister of Sint Maarten, Dr. Luc Mercelina, engaged in important discussions with the Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Dick Schoof, during his recent work visit to New York. The meeting focused on critical issues affecting Sint Maarten, including financial stability, national security, energy challenges, and strengthening partnerships for sustainable development.

On Border Control:

Addressing national security, PM Dr. Mercelina highlighted the need for a shared vision on border control across the Kingdom of the Netherlands. “Border security is a matter that requires collaboration across the entire Kingdom. Sint Maarten, like other parts of the Kingdom, must align with a cohesive strategy to ensure our collective safety. A unified approach will strengthen our capacity to protect our borders and ensure the well-being of our people.”

He added, “We are committed to modernizing our border control systems and working collaboratively to achieve comprehensive solutions that benefit the entire Kingdom.”

On World Bank and the Trust Fund:

Prime Minister Mercelina emphasized the need for greater accessibility to the resources of the Trust Fund, which is being managed by the World Bank for post-Hurricane Irma recovery and development. “It is vital that we make full use of the available funds from the Trust Fund. These resources are crucial to our recovery, but more importantly, they are key to the sustainable projects that will benefit the people of Sint Maarten on the long-term,” he said.

PM Dr. Mercelina further highlighted the need for future support from the Netherlands to ensure that the funds are made more accessible and utilized effectively. “We seek the Netherlands’ assistance in making these resources more accessible, especially for sustainable development projects that will provide lasting benefits to our people. It is our responsibility to ensure that these funds are directed toward initiatives that promote resilience and sustainability for Sint Maarten as for example the highly needed housing for our people.”

On National Debt:

Prime Minister Mercelina proposed a model similar to the Cape Verde debt swap as a potential solution for managing Sint Maarten’s national debt. “We are exploring innovative solutions to address our national debt, including models like the Cape Verde debt swap, which focuses on converting the national debt into sustainable development projects,” PM Dr. Mercelina explained. “However, we require the support and further consideration of the Netherlands to make this model a reality. The cooperation of the Dutch government is crucial in implementing such a strategy to balance our fiscal responsibility while stimulating economic growth and development.”

He added, “This approach will allow us to direct resources toward vital infrastructure and climate resilience projects, ensuring the long-term sustainability of Sint Maarten while addressing our debt obligations.”

On the National Energy Crisis:

Prime Minister Mercelina also discussed Sint Maarten’s energy crisis, stressing the need to transition to sustainable energy solutions. “The recent energy crisis we face affects every facet of life on our island. We must prioritize renewable energy projects that reduce our reliance on fossil fuels and provide reliable, affordable energy for the people of Sint Maarten,” he remarked.

He continued, “Our government is committed to investing in sustainable energy initiatives that will address the immediate crisis while laying the foundation for a resilient and energy-secure future for Sint Maarten.”

PM Dr. Mercelina concluded the meeting by reaffirming his government’s commitment to tackling these challenges. “The discussions held today reflect our focus on ensuring a prosperous and sustainable future for Sint Maarten. We will continue to engage in meaningful dialogue and take decisive action to benefit our people.”