Prime Minister Mercelina: “I will not tolerate any attempts to disrupt our Democracy and will of the People” | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Honorable Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina has issued a firm and unequivocal rejection of any notion, suggestion, or call to dismantle the current governing coalition. In a strongly worded statement, Prime Minister Mercelina reaffirmed the Government’s stability, clarity of purpose, and commitment to serving the people of Sint Maarten in accordance with the clear mandate received during the August 2024 Parliamentary Elections.

“I categorically reject any and all attempts to undermine the integrity of this coalition Government,” declared Prime Minister Mercelina. “This Government is united, focused, and steady in its commitment to the people. Let there be no doubt—this coalition remains intact and is working tirelessly to address the real challenges facing our country.”

The Prime Minister made it clear that any Member of Parliament who seeks to participate in efforts to break up the coalition is acting against the expressed will and mandate of the electorate, as this Government only started on November 26, 2024.

“Any Member of Parliament who entertains or engages in such political disruption clearly would not heed the message sent by the people during the August 2024 Parliamentary Elections,” he stated. “Those individuals would not only be turning their backs on voters —they would also be undermining our democracy and attempting to reverse the stability that our citizens voted for.”

PM Dr. Mercelina also addressed the harmful effect of such speculation being circulated and sensationalized by regional media.

“This type of misinformation going viral—especially in media outlets in Curaçao and beyond—is not just irresponsible, it is defamatory. It creates a negative image of our country and misrepresents the political maturity of Sint Maarten. We must reject this kind of narrative and focus on nation-building, not rumor-mongering,” he emphasized.

Reiterating his Government’s priorities, PM Dr. Mercelina stressed the coalition’s commitment to governing with integrity, transparency, and purpose.

“We are focused on the people's business—from addressing the national energy crisis and strengthening healthcare to securing sustainable development and rebuilding key institutions. We refuse to be distracted by noise or driven off course by political opportunism,” said the Prime Minister.

He further urged all elected officials to remain grounded in service to our people and our country.

“Let us rise above political games and do what the people elected us to do: lead with honor, govern with vision, and protect the stability of this country,” PM Dr. Mercelina concluded.