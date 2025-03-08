Prime Minister Mercelina: International Women’s Day | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) – The following is the Saturday, March 8, 2025, International Women’s Day Message from Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Luc Mercelina.

Theme: "FOR ALL WOMEN AND GIRLS: RIGHTS, EQUALITY, EMPOWERMENT."

Greetings to all,

I am Dr. Luc Mercelina, Prime Minister of Sint Maarten. It is my honor to join in celebrating International Women’s Day 2025, a day dedicated to recognizing the invaluable contributions of women and girls in our societies, our economies, and our communities.

Today, we reaffirm our commitment to advancing rights, equality, and empowerment for all women and girls. Women are the backbone of our communities, the nurturers of future generations, and the trailblazers in every sector of society. From the classrooms to the meeting rooms, from our homes to the highest levels of leadership—women shape our world in extraordinary ways.

Yet, true progress requires action. As leaders, we must continue working towards a world where every woman and girl has the opportunity, the voice, and the freedom to thrive. Let us stand together in ensuring that equality is not just an aspiration but a reality for all.

On this International Women’s Day, I encourage everyone to uplift and support the women in our lives—not just today, but every day. Together, let us build a future of inclusion, respect, and empowerment for all.

"Happy International Women’s Day!"

Dr. Luc Mercelina

Honorable Prime Minister