Prime Minister Mercelina Issues Statement on Incident at Princess Juliana International Airport | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Honorable Prime Minister of Sint Maarten, Dr. Luc Mercelina, has issued a statement following the incident involving a WestJet Boeing 737-800 aircraft, flight WS2276, arriving from Toronto at Princess Juliana International Airport earlier today.

“First and foremost, we are grateful that the passengers and crew of WestJet flight WS2276 are safe following today’s incident at Princess Juliana International Airport,” stated Prime Minister Mercelina. “The safety and security of travelers, our aviation personnel, and the general public remain our highest priority.”

The Prime Minister confirmed that the Princess Juliana International Airport Operating Company (PJIAE), the PJIAE Fire Department, and the Sint Maarten Civil Aviation Authority are working diligently and in close coordination with local contractors to ensure the aircraft is safely removed from the runway.

“While the runway remains closed for the time being, every measure is being taken to ensure that the airport resumes safe operations as soon as possible,” Prime Minister Mercelina emphasized. “I want to commend the swift response of the PJIAE Fire Department, PJIAE operations staff, Civil Aviation, emergency services, and all stakeholders who immediately mobilized to address the situation with professionalism and efficiency.”

The Prime Minister also urged the public and travelers to remain patient and to rely on official channels for updates.

“I ask the traveling public to remain calm and follow updates directly from Princess Juliana International Airport and WestJet Airlines. Together, we will ensure a safe and swift return to normal operations,” said Dr. Mercelina.

The Government of Sint Maarten will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide additional updates as necessary.

Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Luc Mercelina inspecting the WestJet aircraft after the incident on the runway.