Prime Minister Mercelina Leads Efforts to Address mold in Government Facilities | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina rejects Member of Parliament (MP) Francisco Lacroes’ claims of “persistent silence” regarding the mold concerns in the Government Administration Building.

PM Dr. Mercelina emphasizes that the health and safety of civil servants and all public sector employees remains a top priority for this Government. As such, the government has been actively addressing the issue of mold in collaboration with relevant agencies and stakeholders and has already initiated substantial efforts to address the mold issue in the Government Administration Building.

Since assuming office, Prime Minister Mercelina has spearheaded multiple initiatives to improve workplace conditions across government facilities. The following steps have been implemented as part of the Government Administration Building (GAB) mold remediation process:

Comprehensive Environmental Assessments: An independent environmental inspection conducted on July 15, 2024, confirmed the presence of mold in specific areas. A detailed follow-up investigation was carried out on October 3, 2024, to identify the root causes and scope of the issue. The Zero Assessment, currently being prepared, will further evaluate air quality, structural integrity, and indoor environmental conditions, including moisture and mold presence.

Immediate Mitigation Efforts: Mold Remediation treatment was conducted on the weekend of August 24-25, 2024. Civil servants were informed in advance via an internal memorandum issued on August 22, 2024, by the Ministry of General Affairs. This weekend closure ensured thorough evaluations and cleaning could take place efficiently, including a reassessment of air quality and airflow throughout the building. Cleaning and disinfection of affected areas commenced on November 15, 2024. This included applying specialized mold remediation treatments to eliminate active spores, ensuring minimal disruption to government operations. Interim air quality testing was conducted during the week of October 7, 2024, as part of an ongoing monitoring program.

Upgrades to Ventilation Systems: Contracts have been awarded to local contractors for upgrades to the building’s HVAC systems to improve air quality and prevent further mold growth. Work is set to begin on December 10, 2024, and is anticipated to be completed by the end of January 2025.

Scheduled Maintenance Activities: Biannual mold remediation efforts have now been incorporated into the maintenance schedule, with the next session planned for February 22-23, 2025.

Ongoing Inspections and Monitoring: Weekly inspections began on September 4, 2024, and are scheduled to continue until August 20, 2025. These inspections aim to detect and address any reoccurrence of mold or other environmental hazards promptly.

PM Dr. Mercelina acknowledges the need for improved communication but also notes that while we were in the process of collecting the information to respond to MP Lacroes’ questions, work has been ongoing and will continue to be done to ensure the health and safety of our civil servants and all public sector employees.

The Prime Minister also reiterated his dedication to Sint Maarten’s public servants. “The dedication and resilience of our civil servants deserve respect and tangible action. We remain committed to ensuring their well-being is protected.”

PM Dr. Mercelina concluded by emphasizing that the government’s efforts require support from all sectors of society. He urged civil servants, unions, and the broader community to remain patient as the necessary steps are taken to resolve the matter responsibly and effectively.