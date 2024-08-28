Prime Minister Mercelina makes Impromptu Visit to SMMC Construction Site | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Early this week, the Honorable Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina made an unannounced visit to the St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) construction site to personally assess the ongoing construction works at the facility. The Prime Minister's visit reaffirms his administration’s commitment to enhancing healthcare infrastructure, with a focus not only on physical development but also on ensuring high standards of medical care for the people of St. Maarten.



During his visit, Dr. Mercelina took the opportunity to engage with construction workers gaining first-hand insights into the progress of the expansion efforts. Speaking on the visit, Prime Minister Mercelina emphasized the broader vision behind the project and his big desire for its completion.



“It’s one thing to build a building,” remarked Dr. Mercelina. “But my vision remains to ensure that we have the right specialists and medical personnel to cater to the needs of the people of St. Maarten. A state-of-the-art facility is only as good as the quality of care it provides. We are committed to attracting medical professionals who are not only experts in their fields but who also understand the unique needs of our community and our cultural background.”



The Prime Minister also highlighted the critical role that SMMC plays in supporting neighboring islands, including Saba and St. Eustatius. “As we advance our healthcare capabilities, we must not forget our responsibility to our sister islands,” Dr. Mercelina added. “St. Maarten has always been a beacon of support in the region, and it is essential that we continue to strengthen our healthcare services to assist our brothers and sisters in Saba, St. Eustatius and other neighboring islands when they need us most.”



Dr. Mercelina’s visit to the SMMC is part of a broader effort to ensure that all elements of the project—from construction to staffing—align with the strategic vision of a resilient and self-sufficient healthcare system for St. Maarten and the surrounding islands. The Prime Minister reaffirmed his commitment to overseeing the project’s progress and ensuring that it meets the highest standards of excellence.



The visit by Dr. Mercelina reflects the government’s proactive approach to healthcare, focusing on long-term sustainability.