Prime Minister Mercelina makes Surprise Visit to GEBE Power Plant | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (CAY BAY) - Honorable Prime Minister (PM) Dr. Luc Mercelina made an unexpected visit to the GEBE Power Plant in Cay Bay on Wednesday afternoon, just minutes after returning from a work visit to The Netherlands. The purpose of his visit was to assess the progress of the preparatory works aimed at providing an immediate short-term solution to the ongoing GEBE energy crisis.

During his visit, PM Dr. Mercelina emphasized the urgency of the situation and the importance of completing the necessary work promptly. "This project is not just about meeting deadlines; it is about ensuring the people of St. Maarten have reliable energy. The completion of this task is critical, and it must be achieved as expected, for the people of Sint Maarten who are my only priority," stated Dr. Mercelina.

The Prime Minister was briefed by Temporary Manager of GEBE, Troy Washington, and his technical support team on the current status of the efforts being made. They provided insights into the challenges faced and the strategies being employed to overcome them.

PM Dr. Mercelina's visit reaffirms his commitment to addressing the energy crisis swiftly and effectively, demonstrating his dedication to the well-being of the residents of Sint Maarten.