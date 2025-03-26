Prime Minister Mercelina Meets with Dutch Minister of Defense Brekelmans | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

NETHERLANDS (THE HAGUE) - In a spirit of mutual respect and strategic dialogue, the Honorable Prime Minister of Sint Maarten, Dr. Luc Mercelina, paid a courtesy visit to the Dutch Minister of Defense, the Honorable Ruben Brekelmans, at the Ministry of Defense in The Hague.

The high-level follow up meeting focused on deepening collaboration between the countries of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, particularly in the areas of crisis preparedness, defense training, and coast guard operations.



The Sint Maarten delegation included the Honorable Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina, the Minister Plenipotentiary of Sint Maarten drs. Gracita Arrindell, Chief of Staff to the Prime Minister Stuart Johnson and Carol Voges director of the cabinet of the Minister Plenipotentiary.



As a gesture of goodwill and cultural exchange, Prime Minister Mercelina presented Minister Brekelmans with a meaningful gift—a book that highlights the rich history and resilience of the people of Sint Maarten.



“Our meeting today reflects a shared commitment to strengthening the Kingdom’s preparedness and response mechanisms across all countries,” stated Prime Minister Mercelina. “Minister Brekelmans’ openness to engage directly with St.Maarten is a welcome signal that dialogue and joint planning are the way forward for our Kingdom.”



One of the key agenda points was the proposal for a Kingdom Crisis Plan. Prime Minister Mercelina reaffirmed his support for this initiative, referencing Minister Brekelmans’ recent visit to the Caribbean part of the Kingdom.



“I fully endorse the idea of a unified Kingdom Crisis Plan,” said Mercelina. “The realities of our region—from climate vulnerability to geopolitical risks—demand a coordinated and inclusive approach. I look forward to hearing more about the status of this process and Sint Maarten’s active role within it.”



The meeting also touched on the possibility of military training opportunities being introduced for the people of Sint Maarten, an opportunity already available in Aruba and Curaçao.



“We must ensure that young people in Sint Maarten have equal access to the same defense education opportunities as their peers in other parts of the Kingdom,” the Prime Minister emphasized. “Local training would not only empower our youth but also strengthen local capacity.”



A third focal point was the strengthening of the Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard, particularly in enhancing recruitment and retention of personnel from Sint Maarten.



“I encourage the Ministry of Defense to explore more active recruitment campaigns on Sint Maarten and to offer greater long-term career perspectives for our coast guard officers,” Mercelina stated. “It is crucial that those who dedicate themselves to safeguarding our maritime borders feel supported and see a future within the service.”



The visit marks a pivotal step in fostering greater equity, visibility, and inclusion of Sint Maarten within Kingdom-level security and defense matters.