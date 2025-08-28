Prime Minister Mercelina Meets with Gregory Richardson Author and VP | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Honorable Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina, accompanied by his Chief of Staff Stuart Johnson, held a productive meeting last Thursday morning with Mr. Gregory Richardson, a proud son of the soil of St. Maarten, his Chief of Staff, and his sister, Peggy Ann-Dros.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Mercelina expressed his admiration for Mr. Richardson’s distinguished role as Global Vice President, Advisory Chief Information Security Officer at BlackBerry Corporation.

He emphasized Mr. Richardson’s leadership in global cybersecurity and secure communications, praising him as a shining example of St. Maarten talent making a meaningful impact on the world stage.

The Prime Minister also recognized Mr. Richardson’s achievements as an author, highlighting his recently published book, 6 Technology Levers: The Non-Developer’s Guide to Spotting Million-Dollar Problems and Building AI-Powered Solutions.

“We had a fruitful and constructive discussion that reconfirmed not only the immense opportunities technology offers to small island nations like ours but also the brilliance and leadership of one of our very own,” stated Prime Minister Dr. Mercelina.

“Mr. Richardson is a dynamic St. Maartener whose work and vision are a source of pride for our people. His insights into the ethical application of artificial intelligence and the critical importance of secure communications are invaluable, and his success demonstrates the world-class talent that comes from St. Maarten.”

With over three decades of entrepreneurial and cybersecurity expertise, Mr. Richardson has pioneered AI-powered security solutions, championed secure communications, and built successful ventures across multiple sectors. His commitment to ethical, faith-driven leadership strongly aligns with the values guiding Sint Maarten’s development journey.

Prime Minister Mercelina further added, “I am inspired by Mr. Richardson’s thought leadership and his dedication to uplifting others through technology and innovation. His book is not just a guide for business leaders but also a blueprint for responsible growth and prosperity. It is a contribution that reflects the excellence of a true son of St. Maarten.”