Prime Minister Mercelina Mother’s Day Message | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) – On Friday, the cabinet of the Prime Minister issued the following pre-Mother’s Day message:

Honorable Mothers of St. Maarten,

On this special day, I extend my deepest gratitude and heartfelt appreciation to all the mothers of our beloved St. Maarten. Your tireless dedication, unwavering love, and selfless sacrifices are the foundation upon which our society thrives.

Today, as we celebrate Mother's Day, let us reflect on the immense contributions mothers make to our families, communities, and nation. Your nurturing spirit, resilience, and strength inspire us all to strive for a better tomorrow.

As Prime Minister, I am humbled by the opportunity to express my sincere thanks to each and every mother in St. Maarten. Your love shapes the future of our nation, instilling values of compassion, determination, and unity in the hearts of our children.

May this day be filled with joy, laughter, and cherished moments with your loved ones. From the bottom of my heart, Happy Mother's Day!

Dr. Luc Mercelina

Honorable Prime Minister of St. Maarten