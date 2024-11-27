Prime Minister Mercelina Officially Launches Reconstruction of the Jocelyn Arndell Festival Village | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) – In a momentous step forward, the Honorable Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina marked the official launch of the long-awaited reconstruction of the Jocelyn Arndell Festival Village—fondly known as “Carnival Village”—on Wednesday. The Prime Minister himself operated heavy equipment to commence the demolition phase, signaling a renewed era for this beloved cultural landmark.

Standing before a crowd of distinguished guests, cultural stakeholders, and community members, Dr. Mercelina reflected on the significance of this reconstruction. “This is more than repairing physical structures; this is about restoring a cornerstone of Sint Maarten’s culture, identity, and economy,” he declared. “Carnival Village is not just a venue—it’s where we celebrate who we are as a people.”

The Festival Village, severely damaged by Hurricane Irma in 2017, has long awaited reconstruction. Despite insurance funds being secured, progress was stalled for years due to challenges in the public tendering process. However, under the leadership of Prime Minister Mercelina, the project was identified as a top priority upon his assumption of office.

“From day one, I recognized this as ‘low-hanging fruit’—an opportunity to make swift and meaningful progress for the people of Sint Maarten,” said the Prime Minister. “Today, that vision becomes a reality.”

The reconstruction of the Village’s 13 iconic booths will be executed by Limitless Infrastructure and is expected to be completed in time for the 2025 Carnival season.

In his address, Dr. Mercelina issued a powerful call to action, urging citizens to embrace a mindset of shared responsibility for the country’s development. “We must move from saying ‘it’s theirs’ to ‘it’s ours’—or better yet, ‘it’s mine.’ This Carnival Village belongs to every one of us,” he emphasized.

He also reflected on the broader challenges facing Sint Maarten, stating, “As a country, we are failing—and after six months in office, I understood why. We have a culture of starting projects with ambition but failing to maintain them. It’s time to change that.”

The Prime Minister compared his leadership experience to polishing a diamond: “Every day, I shine the block of diamond. But the next day, I come to the office and realize it’s not shining the way I left it. We must commit to not just shining, but sustaining our progress.”

The President of the St. Maarten Carnival Development Foundation (SCDF) thanked the Prime Minister for keeping his word on ensuring that the village would be complete before Carnival. He said the SCDF has already allotted all booths for Carnival 2025 and is looking forward to having a full village with all 79 booths operational again. "The PM said he would and he did. For that we are grateful," Edwardo Radjouki said.

The Prime Minister concluded with a vision for the Festival Village’s future: “This must be more than a place with lined-up booths—it has to be the heartbeat of our culture and heritage, a place for families to gather, for children to run, and for all to feel co-ownership. Together, we will ensure Carnival Village continues to shine as a beacon of Sint Maarten’s unique and vibrant identity.”