Prime Minister Mercelina on the Passing of Michael Brown and His Partner | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) — On Tuesday afternoon October 15th, 2024, alongside members of the Council of Ministers and Members of Parliament, Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina had the solemn privilege of honoring the memory of Michael Brown, the newly appointed Head of Permits at the Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment, and Infrastructure (VROMI), and his beloved partner, who tragically lost their lives on October 12th 2024.

Government officials gathered to lay flowers and light a candle in their memory, standing together with their families and loved ones during this time of immense sorrow.

"Michael was far more than a public servant; he was a dedicated professional who brought passion and vision to his work," stated Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina on Tuesday. "He approached his work with an unmatched sense of duty, compassion, and professionalism. His unexpected passing has left an irreplaceable void in both our government and our community.

“In this moment of grief, our thoughts and prayers are with the families of Michael and his partner. We know that their loss is profound, and no words can truly heal the pain they are enduring. However, we want to assure them that the government and the people of Sint Maarten stand firmly beside them, offering our unwavering support during this incredibly difficult time.

"The loss of Michael and his partner is a tragedy that impacts us all," PM Dr. Mercelina continued. "Their families should know that they are surrounded by the love and care of this community, and we are here to provide whatever comfort and assistance we can as they navigate this painful journey.

“As a government, we will continue to stand in solidarity with the grieving families, ensuring they receive all the support they need. We ask that the people of Sint Maarten join us in keeping them in your prayers and offering your compassion during this difficult time.

May Michael Brown and his partner rest in peace, and may their families find strength in the love and support of those around them,” Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina concluded.