Prime Minister Mercelina Provides Update on Developments regarding the US and Venezuela | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Honorable Prime Minister of St. Maarten, Dr. Luc Mercelina, has expressed deep concern for St. Maarteners and visitors currently abroad, particularly those in the United States and Europe, as regional aviation disruptions continue to affect travel to and from the island.

Special attention is being given to students expected to return home ahead of the resumption of school on Monday, as well as families and visitors impacted by widespread flight cancellations.



“My thoughts are with all St. Maarteners and visitors who are currently stranded or facing uncertainty abroad,” Prime Minister Mercelina stated. “My government is actively engaged with airport authorities, airlines, and Kingdom partners to provide support wherever possible and to ensure that clear, reliable information is shared with the public.”



Upon receiving confirmation of these developments, Prime Minister Mercelina immediately held two separate telephone conversations with the Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Mr. Dick Schoof, and the Dutch Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. David van Weel, to ensure that St. Maarten remains fully informed and aligned within the Kingdom of the Netherlands as the situation continues to evolve.



The Prime Minister continues to closely monitor international and regional developments impacting aviation operations across the Caribbean, following the issuance of a NOTAM affecting Caribbean airspace, with specific implications for U.S.-registered aircraft.



Based on the latest confirmed information from Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIAE), airline operators, and Kingdom partners, all flights involving U.S.-registered aircraft are cancelled at this time, with the notice remaining in effect for a minimum of 24 hours and subject to extension.



“This situation does not involve the closure of St. Maarten’s airspace,” Prime Minister Mercelina emphasized. “Our airspace remains open. However, due to international aviation safety protocols and the current NOTAM restrictions, U.S.-registered aircraft are unable to operate, and several airlines have taken precautionary operational decisions.”



In addition to the grounding of U.S.-registered aircraft, several non-U.S. airlines have independently scaled back or cancelled operations out of an abundance of caution. As of this morning, KLM (Amsterdam) and Air France (Paris) flights to St. Maarten have been cancelled, along with multiple flights operated by U.S. carriers including JetBlue, Delta, American Airlines, Spirit, and Frontier from various U.S. cities. Regional airlines, including WINAIR, St. Barth Commuter, Tradewind Aviation, and SXM Airways, are also expected to scale down or temporarily suspend certain services.



In direct contact with WINAIR Chief Executive Officer Mr. Hans van Velde, the Prime Minister was informed that WINAIR’s Curaçao–Aruba–Curaçao flights have been postponed for today only. WINAIR will operate an additional recovery flight once full operations resume to accommodate displaced passengers from these two destinations. All the remaining WINAIR routes are proceeding as per the normal schedule at this time.



Passengers are strongly advised to contact their respective airlines directly for rebooking options and to rely solely on official airline and airport communications for the most accurate and up-to-date information.



After careful assessment, the Prime Minister determined that activation of the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) is not required at this time. However, in anticipation of increased congestion around Princess Juliana International Airport, the Prime Minister engaged directly with Korps Politie Sint Maarten (KPSM) Chief of Police Carl John to ensure adequate traffic management and public order in and around the airport area.



“We are taking measured, calm, and coordinated steps,” the Prime Minister stated. “Public safety, orderly traffic flow, and clear communication remain our focus.”



The Government of the Netherlands has reaffirmed that the safety of Dutch nationals remains the highest priority within the Kingdom. Dutch nationals currently in Venezuela are advised not to go out into the streets, to register with the Ministry’s information service, and to inform family and friends of their well-being.



“At this moment, there is no indication of further escalation,” Prime Minister Mercelina concluded. “Nevertheless, we remain fully engaged, vigilant, and in constant communication with our Kingdom partners and local stakeholders. The people of St. Maarten will be kept informed as the situation continues to evolve.”



The Prime Minister also ensured that a letter was electronically sent today to the Parliament of St. Maarten, addressed to the Honorable President of Parliament MP Sarah Wescot-Williams, providing a status update on these developments. “This step reflects our commitment to transparency, accountability, and keeping Parliament fully informed as we continue to address matters of national importance,” the Prime Minister concluded.