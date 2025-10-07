Prime Minister Mercelina Receives the Social and Economic Council 2024 Annual Report | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Honorable Prime Minister of Sint Maarten, the Honorable Dr. Luc Mercelina, officially received the 2024 Annual Report of the Social and Economic Council (SER) during a presentation ceremony held at the Government Administration Building.

The report was formally presented by Mr. Harlec Doran, Chairman of the SER, and Mr. Gerard Richardson, Secretary-General of the SER. The document provides an overview of the Council’s work throughout 2024, including its advisory opinions, consultations, and socio-economic analyses aimed at strengthening Sint Maarten’s policy and decision-making processes.

Prime Minister Mercelina commended Chairman Doran, Secretary-General Richardson, and the Council members for their continued dedication to advancing constructive dialogue between government, employers, and workers — a vital element in achieving balanced and sustainable national development.

“The SER’s contribution to policy formulation and socio-economic analysis remains indispensable to good governance,” stated Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina. “This government values the Council’s independent insights, which reflect the perspectives of our social partners and help to ensure that decisions are rooted in evidence and inclusivity.”

The Prime Minister emphasized the importance of the SER’s advisory role in guiding the government through complex social and economic challenges, noting that effective governance depends on informed collaboration and consultation.

“In this period of rebuilding and transformation, Sint Maarten requires policies that are not only economically sound but socially equitable,” Dr. Mercelina continued. “The SER plays a key role in helping government design strategies that uplift our people while promoting resilience, fairness, and sustainable progress.”

Chairman Harlec Doran expressed his appreciation for the Prime Minister’s engagement and reaffirmed the SER’s commitment to providing objective, well-researched, and forward-thinking advice to the government.

“The Council remains steadfast in its mission to contribute to the social and economic development of Sint Maarten through independent, balanced, and constructive advice,” Doran stated. “We look forward to continued collaboration with the government as we work together to strengthen the nation’s policy framework.”

The SER 2024 Annual Report highlights the Council’s major advisory activities and key focus areas, including economic diversification, labor market development, environmental sustainability, and social inclusion.

Prime Minister Mercelina concluded by reaffirming his administration’s commitment to transparent, evidence-based policymaking and to ongoing engagement with the SER as a trusted partner in national development.

“Together, through dialogue and shared responsibility, we can continue to build a Sint Maarten that stands on the pillars of resilience, justice, and opportunity for all,” PM Dr. Mercelina affirmed.